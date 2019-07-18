App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for injection to prevent excessive blood loss from trauma

Caplin Steriles said it has developed and filed 11 ANDAs on its own and with partners, with 5 approvals so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Caplin Point Laboratories on July 18 said its subsidiary Caplin Steriles has received final approval US health regulator for Tranexamic Acid Injection, used to prevent excessive blood loss from major trauma.

Caplin Steriles... has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Tranexamic Acid injection USP in the strengths 1000mg/10ml (100mg/mL) vial, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Cyklokapron injection, 100 mg/ml of Pharmacia and Upjohn Company.

Close

Caplin Point Laboratories said Tranexamic Acid Injection is administered in patients with hemophilia for short-term use to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction.

Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Caplin Point Laboratories said, Tranexamic Acid had US sales data of approximately USD 30 million for the 12 month period ending March 2019.

Caplin Steriles said it has developed and filed 11 ANDAs on its own and with partners, with 5 approvals so far.

"The company is also working on a portfolio of 35 simple and complex injectable and ophthalmic products, to be filed over the next four years," it added.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading 3.42 percent higher at Rs 428 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Caplin Steriles #Health #India #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.