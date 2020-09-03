Capital-strong private banks set to gain market share, Fitch says

Private banks, which have stronger loss-absorption buffers than public sector banks, are likely to gain market share from their state-owned peers in the medium term, Fitch Ratings said on September 3.

“Private banks' loss absorption buffers, in particular their enhanced capital bases, strengthen their ability to recognise losses up-front with less disruption in their efforts to accelerate market-share gains," the global rating agency said.

However, Fitch added it did not expect immediate gains as the sector's credit growth is likely to remain subdued, and will only resume meaningfully once a sustained recovery from the pandemic gets underway.

Indian private banks have had a decade of strong growth, reflected in much higher loan compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6 percent compared with state banks' 8.5 percent, backed by better capitalisation and fewer asset quality problems, it said.

Private banks increased their market shares by 14.4 and 18.5 percentage points in terms of assets and loans, respectively, at the expense of their state-owned counterparts during this time. Most of the gains occurred in the five years preceding the coronavirus pandemic as state banks were hamstrung by ballooning impaired loans, larger losses and weaker capitalisation.

“Nonetheless, private banks' risk appetite in some sectors has been significant during this time, which has contributed to the downward trajectory in their viability ratings (VRs) in the last two years. Their larger risk appetites in certain segments render their intrinsic credit profiles vulnerable to deterioration in the operating environment, such as what we see now,” the agency said.

The government-led merger of state-owned banks helped them to consolidate their market positions in the last few years, but their market shares will continue to erode if they do not raise adequate capital to absorb future stress and support growth, it said.

Some Indian banks have raised capital after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implored banks to raise fresh equity. However, the capital raising has been limited thus far to private banks, which collectively raised $6.3 billion in the past three months.

While state banks have announced their intentions to raise fresh equity, they have not gone further than routine board approvals nor given clear indications on the timelines, except for a few banks. This is despite the need to expedite improvement in the state banks' capital positions, which we believe remain vulnerable to varying degrees of future stress and unexpected losses, the agency said.

Without adequate capital, state banks may be forced to curtail growth because their financial statements do not fully reflect the impact of the pandemic on asset quality due to regulatory relief measures that have delayed non-performing loan (NPL) recognition, Fitch said.