Capacite Infraprojects-Mohan Mutha JV wins Rs 575 crore EPC project from RVNL

The joint-venture of Capacite Infraprojects and Mohan Mutha Exports has secured an order from the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project in Maldives. The announcement was made by Capacite in an exchange statement on August 29.

The EPC project, which has a total contract value of Rs 575 crore, is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of commencement. Capacite Infraprojects will have a share of 51 percent in the joint venture, the company has stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects, expressed his satisfaction at the addition of another prestigious public sector client to the company's clientele base. "It is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from our existing and new clients, and we are confident in the growing execution capabilities of the company," noted Katyal.

Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction. Shares of the company gained nearly 4.15 percent after the announcement of the deal.