Canon to set up 15 'Business Imaging Solution Lounges' for B2B buyers

Japanese tech major Canon aims to expand the number of its 'Business Imaging Solution Lounges' (BISL) to 15 this year to showcase its technology and offer solutions to small and medium enterprises buyers.

The company - which has about 250 Image Squares across the country for the consumer segment - is piloting a similar model for its B2B offerings and has six BISLs currently, Canon India President and CEO Kazutada Kobayashi told PTI.

These BISLs are located in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Raipur.

"We are looking at 15 BISLs by the end of the year," Kobayashi said adding that these lounges - being operated by its franchise partners - will offer devices and solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

The company on June 12 launched new ink tank printers - priced Rs 14,299 onwards - under its PIXMA G-Series portfolio. With this launch, Canon India aims to capture 25 percent market share in the ink tank category.

The new line-up claims to have features like automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and reduced printing cost (8 paise per print).

Tamaki Hashimoto, Group Executive of Consumer Inkjet Group and Executive Officer of Canon Inc, said India has witnessed a rapid growth in the inkjet business for the company.

"India has been one of our top priority markets for expansion. Our learnings from the business in India provides us an immense opportunity to nurture our new products," he said.

Kobayashi said the printer vertical accounts for about a quarter of the company's India business.

He said the new line-up of printers is expected to do well with customers in segments like SMBs, designers, hospitals and pharmacies that need invoice printing.

"I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India, and increase our market share to 25 percent in the ink tank category," Kobayashi added.

Canon currently has about 21 percent share in the category.