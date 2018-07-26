Canara Bank plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr, aims to cut NPAs by Rs 16,000 crore in FY19

Public sector lender Canara Bank plans to raise Rs 7,000 crore in equity capital through rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the current financial year, according to the bank’s chief.

"This year, the board has given an approval to raise Rs 7,000 crore and will take it up in the annual general meeting tomorrow (Thursday) for shareholder approval. We will raise it via rights issue or QIP mode, whichever is suitable," Rakesh Sharma, chief executive officer and managing director of Canara Bank, said in a post results call with investors.

This capital raising will also include ESOPs (employee stock option plans) if the government approves, he added.

Confident of the capital raising, he said, “If we can improve our fundamentals then capital raising should not be a problem. As of now, Q1 and Q2 are likely to be good.”

The government-owned bank reported a 12 percent rise in net profit at Rs 281 crore in Q1 FY19 (from Rs 252 crore in the year-ago quarter) backed by healthy jump in net interest income of 43 percent and reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs).

The fund-raising may further boost the capital strength of the lender. Even as the bank is adequately capitalised from the regulatory point of view but may require growth capital from the government, adds Sharma, who took charge of Canara Bank in September 2015 from a small private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Canara Bank’s capital adequacy ratio as on June-end improved to 13 percent (regulatory requirement of 10.875 percent) as against 12.61 percent a year ago.

Fighting NPAs

Canara Bank has also stepped up efforts to tackle large bad loans.

Speaking about monitoring large corporate loan accounts, Sharma said, “We have large credit monitoring modules for all accounts above Rs 1 crore. If we find any irregularities or defaults, these will be regulated by the regional, head and circle offices.”

He further said that for recovery, “Starting July 1, we have introduced a stressed asset management wing for all assets over Rs 25 crore to give specialised attention by the general managers.” This will ensure the stressed assets will be keenly monitored and accordingly tackled by experts in the bank.

"Sashakt" recovery

This, along with project “Sashakt” will also help in speedy recovery of bad loans.

Sharma exudes confidence to target reduction in NPAs to the tune of Rs 16,000-17,000 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2019 with Rs 10,000 crore coming from the insolvency accounts.

Under Sashakt, Canara Bank will be attempting to resolve 12 accounts worth about Rs 28,000 crore, of which Rs 13,000 crore have been admitted to various National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs) as referred by the Reserve Bank of India as part of the first two lists.

“Roughly Rs 12,000-13,000 crore will be remaining outside and our efforts will help in quicker resolution,” Sharma said.

Canara Bank’s gross NPAs as on June-end 2018 stood at Rs 44,660 crore, almost 11.05 percent of total loans, while net NPAs were at Rs 26,693.5 crore which are 6.91 percent of total loans.

“We plan to reduce this to 8-9 percent of gross NPAs and 5-5.9 percent of net NPAs by the year end,” Sharma said adding that from here on, slippages of standard loans into NPAs will around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore each quarter.

Growth prospects

Assets worth Rs 4,250 crore have been identified, of which Rs 1,000 crore will be sold to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), going forward.

To push loan growth further, Canara Bank’s chief has also established one more project called “i-leads” to generate more leads for increased retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) businesses.

Sharma aims an advances growth of 10-12 percent with healthy retail growth of 20 percent and SME growth of 10-12 percent despite some stress under Mudra loans for FY19.