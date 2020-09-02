Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ partners with Edelweiss Group to invest $350 million in Indian private credit

Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Edelweiss Group have struck a deal to invest $350 million in performing and distressed private credit opportunities in the domestic market.

“Despite the global economic uncertainty amidst the current pandemic, this commitment from Ontario Teachers’ is a strong endorsement of the Indian alternative asset management space as well as the robust and unique private debt platform built by Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors,” the Edelweiss Group said in an official announcement.

Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors is the largest private debt manager in India with assets under management of approximately $3bn. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board has $204.7 billion in net assets and holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house.

Speaking on the transaction, Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group said, “This partnership comes at a time when there is a thrust towards empowering and enabling India to become a global manufacturing hub as vocalised by the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar – self reliance’ vision. The need for long term patient capital in India presents a huge opportunity for private debt managers. At Edelweiss, we have built deep capabilities in this space and I am honoured by the trust placed in us by the highly respected Ontario Teachers’ team.”

Gillian Brown, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets at Ontario Teachers’ said, “We are pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Edelweiss Group, which has a proven track record and demonstrated ability to originate, underwrite, structure and realize on private credit investments in India. This partnership will further expand our presence in, and provide additional insights on, the important Indian market.”