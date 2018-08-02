Can Tata Steel be third time lucky in race for Bhushan Power?

Tata Steel has reasons to feel slighted, twice over.

In February, it had emerged as the highest bidder in the auction of Bhushan Power & Steel after its bid of Rs 18,000 crore came on top of JSW Steel's Rs 11,000 crore . It was even selected as the preferred bidder by Bhushan's lenders.

But just when the company was about to touch the finishing line, Liberty House entered the race and called time. Worse, it offered a higher bid of Rs 18,500 crore.

A couple of months later in July, it looked like the Tata company again had its hands around the Bhushan trophy. The Bhushan lenders selected Tata Steel as the H1 bidder, as they had questions over Liberty House's funding.

The banks were set to vote on the Tata company's bid and give it the stamp of approval. But just then, JSW Steel re-entered the scene with a revised offer that was higher than Tata Steel's and matched that of Liberty House.

"It's not fair," senior Tata Steel officials told dailies off the record. "There was no concept of a re-bid," they claimed.

That's not all. Another setback was in store on Wednesday, when the National Company Law Tribunal asked the lenders to invite fresh bids, setting August 6 as the deadline.

The question now on everyone's lips is — "Will Tata Steel approach the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order? It may. But even if it doesn't, it won't be surprising as the court may say that maximising the value is the main intention of an auction," said an executive from the industry.

That will be music for the banks' ears.

Happier lenders

The lenders couldn't be happier.

Bhushan Power & Steel owes them Rs 49,700 crore. If Tata Steel had won the auction, then its Rs 17,000-crore bid would have meant a haircut of over 65 percent.

All the three bidders have promised to invest an additional Rs 7,000 crore in Bhushan Power's operations.

But with JSW Steel's sweetening the offer, and the NCLAT directive for fresh bids, the banks can be rightful in hoping for a lower haircut.

JSW Steel's interest

There was no inkling that JSW Steel intended to revise its bids. In fact, everyone thought that it was no longer interested in Bhushan Power.

The company had also bid for Bhushan Steel, which is now under the control of Tata Steel. Something similar was expected to happen with Bhushan Power too.

A few day ago, at the press conference to announce its first quarterly results — or at its AGM a day before — none of the company's top officials gave an indication of what was coming.

So why did JSW Steel suddenly change its mind?

In reality, it may not have been sudden.

The only success for the Sajjan Jindal company in the distressed asset sale has been in the form of Monnet Ispat. Bhushan Steel had slipped out of the hands. What remained was Essar Steel.

But the auction of Essar Steel has been oft delayed, and is presently with the NCLAT which is expected to next week give its order on the eligibility of ArcelorMittal and Numetal. JSW Steel had joined the auction in its second round. But as things stand now, there is no clear view on how things will pan out in the case of Essar Steel.

"Essar Steel is taking time. So Bhushan Power was the only opportunity left. The revised offer is one attempt in exploring opportunities," said an executive.

Bhushan Power, which has a capacity of 3 million tons a year, could make the crucial difference as Tata Steel and JSW Steel compete to become the largest steelmaker in India. As of now, JSW Steel is slightly ahead of Tata Steel after the Monnet Ispat acquisition took the Jindal company's capacity to 19.6 million tons, a million ton more than the Tata company's.

With Bhushan Power, JSW Steel can cement the lead. Or, Tata Steel can get back the crown.