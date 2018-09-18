Can Alok Sonig bring the mojo back to Lupin's US generics business?

India's third largest drugmaker by sales Lupin on September 18 named Alok Sonig as CEO of the crucial US generics business that contributes about 38 percent of company's revenues.

Lupin had revenues of around Rs 15,804.1 crore in FY18. The company is the fourth largest drug maker in the US by the number of prescriptions.

The company said Sonig will lead and have overall responsibility for the US generics business including Research & Development in India and the US and the Commercial side of the business in the US.

He will also be responsible for Lupin’s global biosimilars business.

"With over 23 years of experience in the industry, Alok (Sonig) brings an established track record of success in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sectors to Lupin," the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Sonig was CEO of developed markets of the US, Canada, Europe and Japan at Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL).

He joined DRL in 2012 and ran their India business till 2015 before moving back to the US to handle their North America business.

Prior to DRL, Sonig spent nearly 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held several positions of increasing responsibilities in general management, country leadership roles, global strategy and marketing.

Sonig holds a Bachelor’s of Engineering from Punjab Engineering College in India, and an MBA from American University, Washington D.C.

“We are delighted to welcome Alok to Lupin. His global experience, strategic perspective, and operational focus will help accelerate our team’s efforts to strengthen and evolve our US generics business as we execute on near-term growth opportunities and navigate new platforms in complex generics and biosimilars,” said Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, and Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin in a joint statement.

Sonig will be based out of Somerset, New Jersey and will split his time between Lupin’s Somerset, Baltimore and India offices.

He will report to both Vinita and Nilesh Gupta.

Challenges ahead

Sonig will have a challenging task at hand at Lupin, as the company's US business is going through a difficult phase, with lack of significant approvals and competition to its key product Methergine used in the treatment of postpartum haemorrhage and metformin franchise Glumetza and Fortamet.

The warning letter on two of its facilities in Goa and Indore is not helping matters in terms of new product approvals.

For the full year ended March, the net profit dropped 90.2 percent to Rs 251.3 crore compared to previous year's Rs 2557.5 crore. Revenues dropped 9.7 percent to Rs 15,804.1 crore in FY18. US sales that constitute 38 percent declined 27 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Sonig will also have to turn around Gavis and ensure the investments of the company on complex generics and biosimilars to beat pricing pressure in generics, pays off handsomely.

Lupin acquired US-based Gavis in July 2015 for $880 million to expand US portfolio, especially pain management drugs (controlled substances) and get a manufacturing base in the US.

Gavis was largest ever overseas acquisition ever made by the company but its contribution from it has been below expectations so far. The pace of approvals has been slow and the US crackdown on the use of opioids has worsened the matter. Sales of the company have not even been close to the expectation of the much-tampered target of USD 200 million in FY18.

To be sure - the current phase that Lupin is going through isn't very different from what Sonig has seen it at DRL.

At Dr Reddy's Sonig led the purchase of a select portfolio of Teva abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA's) which the company is poised to reap the benefit, in addition to acquisitions and ramp-up of speciality business. He also led the acquisition of UCB brands in India that helped the Hyderabad-based drug maker to strengthen presence in domestic formulation business.

Shares of Lupin dropped 2.01 percent to close at Rs 929.70 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.78 percent to 37,290.67 points.