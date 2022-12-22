 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Cake makers expect roaring business this New Year season after 2-yr lull

PK Krishnakumar
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

As they are expecting good sales after a gap, most cake makers are reluctant to hike the price of cakes proportionate to the increase in the price of inputs. In fact, they are willing to absorb the cost.

Representative image

Cake makers in the country are gearing up for a roaring business during Christmas and the New Year season after a lull in sales in the last two years,  owing to COVID-19.

With people now ready to spend money for celebrations, major cake companies, like Monginis and Elite Foods, are bringing out new varieties to tickle the taste buds, undeterred by the rise in input prices.

As they are expecting good sales after a gap, most cake makers are reluctant to hike the price of cakes proportionate to the increase in the price of inputs, such as flour, eggs, sugar, and milk.

The rise in ingredient prices has not tempered the expectation of a bumper sale, especially with both Christmas and New Year falling on a Sunday this time.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Companies willing to absorb costs

Major companies are willing to absorb the increase in input prices, to a great extent, and pass on only a part of it to consumers, and, in some cases, only on select items as they are anticipating a good demand after two years of subdued sales.