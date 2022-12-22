Cake makers expect roaring business this New Year season after 2-yr lull

Cake makers in the country are gearing up for a roaring business during Christmas and the New Year season after a lull in sales in the last two years, owing to COVID-19.

With people now ready to spend money for celebrations, major cake companies, like Monginis and Elite Foods, are bringing out new varieties to tickle the taste buds, undeterred by the rise in input prices.

As they are expecting good sales after a gap, most cake makers are reluctant to hike the price of cakes proportionate to the increase in the price of inputs, such as flour, eggs, sugar, and milk.

The rise in ingredient prices has not tempered the expectation of a bumper sale, especially with both Christmas and New Year falling on a Sunday this time.

Companies willing to absorb costs

Major companies are willing to absorb the increase in input prices, to a great extent, and pass on only a part of it to consumers, and, in some cases, only on select items as they are anticipating a good demand after two years of subdued sales.

“In the last one year, prices of almost all ingredients have increased by 30- 35 percent. But we have raised retail prices only by 5-10 percent,’’ said Vijesh Vishwanath, director of Best Bakery. During the pandemic, there was a rise in the number of home and local bakers selling cakes to fill the void left by the big shops, which, though affected mass sales, led to the growth of the market. ``The proliferation in the number of home bakers during the pandemic led to the expansion of the cake market. Many who lost jobs turned to baking and cooking. But the trend has stabilised now with people going back to regular jobs,’’ said Ayyappan K Swamy, head of marketing and franchisee operations of Monginis Foods Pvt Ltd. How COVID-19 changed quality aspects The organised cake market in the country is around Rs 2,000 crore and is growing. COVID-19 has brought about heightened awareness about health. “The first six months after the pandemic outbreak was tough with consumers scared to touch and taste food from outside. People have become more quality-conscious now,’’ said Danesa Raghulal, ED of Elite Foods and Innovations Group. “This has prompted cake manufacturers to capitalise on the trend. Elite has launched cakes with fruits like banana, jackfruit and carrot. “We also have vegetarian cakes without eggs which we introduced in 2019. It is now gaining traction,’’ Raghulal said. Companies are eager to grab a share of the gifting segment, with innovative products. Monginis has launched `talking’ cakes with a chip with which you can record your voice. Elite has plum cakes in tins for gifting. In the last few years, online buying of cakes has grown along with offline purchases with the rise in young population. Niche segments like diabetic-friendly, gluten-free and vegan cakes are also getting more popular. Indian cake market set to grow 12.5% in 5 yrs According to a research report by consulting firm Mordor Intelligence, the Indian cake market is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent during the next five years. Due to urbanisation and the increase in working population, the preference for out-of-home consumption and demand for instant and nutritious products has increased. This is expected to propel market growth over the long term. Packaged cake segment is growing in the Indian market as the working population is increasing in metropolitan cities. The growth in baked goods in the last few years is supported by value growth in bread, whereas cakes and pastries have seen comparatively lower sales growth, the report said. The cake market has grown to embrace different varieties such as cupcakes, sliced cakes, sponge and tea cakes. While cream cakes have become the norm for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations, plum cakes are preferred by many during Christmas and New Year. From just plain plum cakes, the varieties in this segment have now grown multi-fold. According to Raghulal, east India is the biggest cake market in the country, followed by south India.

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.

