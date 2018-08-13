Cadila Healthcare Q1 profit jumps three-fold to Rs 460 crore

Drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Monday reported a three-fold jump year-on-year (YoY) in net profit to Rs 460.5 crore in the first quarter ended June due to higher sales in the US and India. In the same quarter last year the profit was Rs 138.4 crore.

Total revenues in the June quarter declined 5 percent YoY to 2,893.7 crore compared to Rs 3,032 crore of last year.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, and tax (EBITDA) was up by 133 percent to Rs 645 crores. Other income was Rs 101.13 crore in Q1.

A Reuters poll expected a net profit of Rs 447.8 crore on revenues of Rs 3,031.1 crore.

Sales from the US business were up 27 percent YoY at Rs 1,230 crores. During the quarter, the company launched 9 new products in the US.

The company said it filed 3 additional abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) with the USFDA and received 13 ANDA approvals, during the quarter.

The India formulations business posted sales of Rs 893 crore, up by 40 percent.

The growth in India in Q1 was also due to the low base of last year when the sales were disrupted due to GST rollout.

The company launched 19 new products including line extensions in India during the quarter with 4 first in India launches.

The company's business in the emerging markets of Asia, Africa, and Latin America grew 13 percent and posted sales of Rs 196 crore.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare declined 4.24 percent and were trading at 360.55 on BSE at 2.51 pm, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.56 percent to 37,656.25 points.

Acquires Windlass Healthcare

Cadila said it has acquired controlling stake in Gurgaon-based Windlass Healthcare in an all cash deal for Rs 155.6 crore.

Windlass had sales of Rs 33.31 crore for the year ended March 2018.

The company said the acquisition was intended to expand pharma manufacturing footprint.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of September 2018.