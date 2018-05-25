Cadila Healthcare Q4 beats estimates, net profit rises 53.26% to Rs 590.8 cr in Q4

Drug maker Cadila Healthcare on Friday posted 53.26 percent increase in net profit to Rs 590.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March on year-on-year (YoY) basis, beating analysts’ estimates on strong show of its US generic business.

The company posted Rs 385.5 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total revenues rose 26.77 percent to 3278.9 crore compared to Rs 2586.4 crore of last year.

The Reuters analysts' poll expected the net profit at Rs 540.6 crore and revenues around Rs 3212.8 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 26.8 percent versus 18.5 percent on YoY basis.

Tax Expense stood at Rs 144.2 crore.

Shares of Cadila Healtcare rose 8.67 percent and were trading at Rs 388.55 on BSE at 3.02 pm, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.69 percent to 34,903.46 points.