you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila Healthcare gets OAI from USFDA for its Moraiya facility

OAI means regulatory and/or administrative actions will be recommended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on August 7 said the US health regulator has classified inspection of the company's Moraiya facility in Gujarat as 'official action indicated' (OAI).

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), OAI means regulatory and/or administrative actions will be recommended.

The company has received a letter from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Moraiya facility from April 22 to May 3 as OAI, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company believes that this classification will not have any impact on the current supplies or revenues of this facility," it added.

Cadila Healthcare is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and remains hopeful of a positive outcome, the company said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 225.50 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.44 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #India

