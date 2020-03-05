Cadila Healthcare gets DCGI nod for Saroglitazar to treat patients with fatty liver

Cadila Healthcare, part of the Zydus group, on March 5 announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its medication Saroglitazar for the treatment of a liver disease called Non-Cirrhotic Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).

NASH is a progressive disease, that starts with fat accumulation in the liver known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). If left untreated it could progress to cirrhosis and liver failure. Liver transplantation is the only option for managing adva nced cirrhosis with liver failure.

Cadila estimates around 25 percent of the Indian population is at risk of developing NASH. Currently, there is no approved drug available anywhere in the world to treat the disease.

Saroglitazar was approved for NASH by the DCGI following a 52-week phase-3 liver biopsy trial. The company said the trial evaluated liver biopsies of patients and found a significant reduction in liver fat, liver enzymes and disease activity.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare said the latest approval for NASH indication will help the drug gain more traction in the market as there is no drug available now.

At present, Saroglitazar rakes about Rs 50 crore in sales per year, with a growth rate of 30 percent.

Patel said around a million patients were treated with Saroglitazar in the last seven years and it was found to be safe and effective. The company is planning to initiate a phase-3 trial in the US in the next two quarters.

Cadila has already completed a Phase-2 clinical trial in the US establishing proof-of-concept that the drug works on patients and is safe. The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) held in Boston.

Patel said he is open to the idea of partnering or out-licensing the molecule in markets where the company has limited presence.

"Globally, the market potential for NASH treatment is estimated to be around $35 billion to $40 billion; we are looking to have a piece of that pie," he added.