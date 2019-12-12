CAB unrest in Assam: Airlines cancel flights, share information on bookings

Most of the airlines have cancelled flights for December 12, and have given adivisory.
Most of the airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, have cancelled flights to the trouble-hit Assam, where protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have brought life to a standstill.
A spokesperson from IndiGo said, "With respect to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, a few Guwahati and Dibrugarh bound IndiGo flights stand cancelled for December 12. We are operating relief flights at capped fares for passengers who are currently at these locations. Additionally, we are offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13.”
“We will continue to review the situation and provide real time updates on our social platforms,” the spokesperson added. “We request passengers to check the flight status before leaving home and reach out to our customer care numbers (9910383838 / 01246173838) for queries."
SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform its passengers about the update.
#TravelUpdate Due to ongoing unrest in Assam, SpiceJet is offering full refund and waiver of cancellation/change fee (Fare Difference applicable) for all flights to/from Guwahati and Dibrugarh for travel till December 13th, 2019. 1/2
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 11, 2019
Passengers travelling to and from the aforementioned airports are requested to keep a check on their flight status. For any immediate assistance, you may contact our 24/7 Customer Care Helpline Number on +91-9871803333 or +91-9654003333. 2/2
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 11, 2019
GoAir also reached out to its customers through the social media platform.
#GoAlert: Due to the ongoing unrest situation in #Assam, we're offering fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any,will be applicable) to our customers flying to/from #GAU till 13th Dec'19. Reach out to us on FB, Twitter or call us at 18602100999.
— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 11, 2019
Though an indefinite curfew has been called, and internet has been blocked, Guwahati has seen continued protests. The Army has been called in.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 01:47 pm