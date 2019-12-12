App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAB unrest in Assam: Airlines cancel flights, share information on bookings

Most of the airlines have cancelled flights for December 12, and have given adivisory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Protesters throw stones as they clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Assam on December 11. (Image: PTI)
Protesters throw stones as they clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Assam on December 11. (Image: PTI)
 
 
Most of the airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, have cancelled flights to the trouble-hit Assam, where protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have brought life to a standstill.

A spokesperson from IndiGo said, "With respect to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, a few Guwahati and Dibrugarh bound IndiGo flights stand cancelled for December 12. We are operating relief flights at capped fares for passengers who are currently at these locations. Additionally, we are offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13.”

“We will continue to review the situation and provide real time updates on our social platforms,” the spokesperson added. “We request passengers to check the flight status before leaving home and reach out to our customer care numbers (9910383838 / 01246173838) for queries."

SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform its passengers about the update.

#TravelUpdate Due to ongoing unrest in Assam, SpiceJet is offering full refund and waiver of cancellation/change fee (Fare Difference applicable) for all flights to/from Guwahati and Dibrugarh for travel till December 13th, 2019. 1/2






GoAir also reached out to its customers through the social media platform.

Though an indefinite curfew has been called, and internet has been blocked, Guwahati has seen continued protests. The Army has been called in.

In Tripura, Assam Rifles personnel were deployed.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies

