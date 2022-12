India’s most valuable startup Byju’s has been urged to make immediate part payment of a $1.2 billion loan by a group of lenders after the edtech titan violated terms including a September deadline for filing its results for the year ended March 2022, people told Bloomberg.

The lenders have roped in Houlihan Lokey Inc for tweaking the debt pact while Byju’s has appointed Rothschild & Co for the renegotiation discussions, they said.

