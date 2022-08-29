English
    Byju’s to file its audited financial results on September 6: Report

    Earlier this month, the ministry sent a letter to Byju’s parent company asking them to explain the seventeen-month delay in filing audited accounts.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    Edtech startup Byju's has informed its debt investors that it is likely to finalise its audited financial results for FY21, approved by auditor Deloitte, by September 6, the Economic Times reported on August 29, citing people in the know of the development.

    Byju’s is expected to hold its board meeting next week once it receives the final report that will be presented to the directors, the report noted.

    The latest development comes in the back of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs asking for reasons from Byju’s for not yet filing its audited financial accounts for the year ended March 2021.

    Also Read | Govt seeks Byju's reply on delayed filing of audited accounts

    Earlier this month, the ministry sent a letter to Byju's parent company asking them to explain the seventeen-month delay in filing audited accounts.

    The delay in filing is due to consolidating the accounts of a number of companies that the online education provider acquired during the accounting year, the company has replied to the ministry of corporate affairs.

    Byju’s had been on an accelerated expansion spree globally, buying multiple startups in the US and elsewhere.

    An unlisted company has to file its annual accounts within seven months of the financial year-end, beyond which they have to pay an additional fee for each day of delay.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Byjus’
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 08:49 am
