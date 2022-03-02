Byju's strengthens tech leadership, hires two new VPs

(Source: ShutterStock)

Edtech firm Byju's on March 2 announced the appointment of Mani Bansal and Maneesh Agrawal as vice presidents as it seeks to strengthen its tech vertical.

While Bansal takes on the role of Vice President, Engineering; Agrawal joins as Vice President, Reliability, Security and Cloud Engineering. Both will work on a group level to augment Byju's tech prowess in learning.

With these new appointments, Byju's will further enhance its learning products, solutions, and experiences for students, the company said on March 2.

“At Byju's, we are enriching our technology vertical by leveraging the vast pool of skilled technology talent in India and abroad, further enabling us to push boundaries, create value, and build more impactful learning programs for students. I am thrilled to have Mani and Maneesh join us on this journey, helping us strengthen our innovation backbone and redefine learning for the next generation,” said Anil Goel, president (technology) at Byju's.

Bansal will lead the content engineering platform across the group, along with working closely with the Byju's Lab team to build AI/ML capabilities for the future of personalised learning. With a rich career spanning 20+ years, Bansal is an Amazon veteran and have served in technology leadership roles in Amazon Prime and Amazon Logistics.

Bansal, VP Engineering, Byju's said he recognises the immense power of education and look forward to further building Byju's into a tech-first organisation.

Agrawal, with over 22 years of experience has previously worked with Adobe, Olacabs, InMobi, Yahoo and Indiamart. He said he is looking forward to capacity building, and creating innovative learning environments for students.