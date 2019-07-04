Buyout funds eye significant stake in Wockhardt's domestic formulations business

Private equity firms Apax Partners, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR are in talks to buy a significant stake in Wockhardt's domestic formulations business, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that most private equity funds are keen on a majority stake in the domestic formulation business.

Wockhardt has told investment firm Moelis & Company that it intends to sell a 40 percent stake, the report said. But interested purchasers are eyeing a controlling interest of 51 percent.

The valuation of Wockhardt's domestic formulations business is pegged at Rs 4,000-4,500 crore.

Torrent Pharma has also expressed interest, the report said.

Habil Khorakiwala-owned Wockhardt in 2018 released nine new products in the Indian market.

The company's key domestic brands include Aceroc, Ace Proxyvon, Biovac-B, Brozedex, Clopione, Cavidin INH, Gainehair Solution, Viscodyne and Zedex.