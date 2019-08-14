Buying a fan? You may get a light bulb at a discount

Do not be surprised if your neighbourhood electronics stores or retailers offer a light bulb or tubelight at a discounted rate when you buy a switchgear, fan or heater. Consumer durables firms are exploring the idea of offering lighting products bundled with other electrical goods to help build lighting segment revenue.

Multiple dealer sources told Moneycontrol that the idea is to boost volumes in the lighting segment by bundling it with the other fast-selling products. The offers will initially be till the end of the calendar year 2019. Based on the demand, a call will be taken for future extension.

“Since the lighting segment has already seen a price erosion and revenues for the industry is under pressure, this is one strategy that is being explored. Since sales of goods go up during the festive season, there could be an advantage of bundling products like bulbs with other allied segments,” said the chief financial officer of a large consumer durables firm.

The discounts would range from 10-30 percent depending on the city and the product distributor. For premium bulbs, the discount could also go up to 35 percent.

Companies like Syska, Havells, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Bajaj Electricals, Surya Roshni and Philips operate in the lighting segment.

The retail lighting segment is considered to be a Rs 7,000-crore market. Here, a majority of lighting solutions are LED bulbs.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme to promote energy efficient lighting in houses through light-emitting diodes or LEDs. This led to a push for LED lights though the prices fell from Rs 70-80 apiece from Rs 150-160 earlier.

Industry estimates state that about 150 million CFL bulbs are produced annually compared to 450-470 million LED bulbs.

Since Q3FY19, the lighting segment has seen a de-growth for the industry. The focus on premium lighting has only shown partial results.

Even while the light prices are already low, intense competition has forced companies to engage in all-out price war that has impacted margins. Through this move, the attempt is to gain volumes and thereby have higher margins.

Smaller electronic retailers will be the first target for this initiative. Both large and mid-sized white goods firms are in discussions with the stores to offer the bundled products. Closer to the Diwali season in October, individual pockets depending on the region-wise sales will be identified and large electrical goods stores will get an opportunity to avail of this offer.

The executive director of a specialist lighting company told Moneycontrol that, in Tier II towns, the target segment would be new home-buyers since such individuals would purchase goods in bulk. Simultaneously, there will also be an option to get premium LED lights free of cost with connected-home devices during the festive season.