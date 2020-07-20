Business Insight | Why 'Google Tax' irks non-resident digital companies

The decision to introduce a new levy in India for digital companies with presence in multiple countries has created a furore.

From April 1, 2020, foreign digital companies in India were required to pay an equalisation levy of 2 percent on e-commerce transactions here.

The levy, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February’s budget, applies only to non-resident companies selling goods and services online.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the implications of a digital tax.