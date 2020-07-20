App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Why 'Google Tax' irks non-resident digital companies

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the implications of a digital tax.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The decision to introduce a new levy in India for digital companies with presence in multiple countries has created a furore.

From April 1, 2020, foreign digital companies in India were required to pay an equalisation levy of 2 percent on e-commerce transactions here.

The levy,  announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February’s budget, applies only to non-resident companies selling goods and services online.

Close
In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the implications of a digital tax.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #business insight #goggle tax #India #Tax #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.