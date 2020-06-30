App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Why Chinese app ban might make homegrown startups anxious

Chinese companies have pumped in close to $8 billion in Indian startups over the years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the government banning 59 Chinese apps on June 29, startups in India are starting to get anxious.

India has already revised its foreign direct investment (FDI) norms slowing down approvals for Chinese investment in India.

Chinese companies have pumped in close to $8 billion in Indian startups over the years.

Close
Watch the video to know more about Chinese investment in India and its future ahead.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Business #business insight #startups #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.