Business Insight | Why Chinese app ban might make homegrown startups anxious

Chinese companies have pumped in close to $8 billion in Indian startups over the years.
With the government banning 59 Chinese apps on June 29, startups in India are starting to get anxious.
India has already revised its foreign direct investment (FDI) norms slowing down approvals for Chinese investment in India.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:10 pm