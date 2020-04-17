Business Insight | Where is the online gaming industry headed amid the coronavirus crisis?

Online gaming, in its various forms, has been a rage in India over the last few years. PUBG has become a cultural phenomenon, Dream11 has become a unicorn valued at a billion dollars, and hundreds of gaming startups have mushroomed in the last two-to-three years alone.

Online games, which include mobile games, casual gaming, e-sports, and fantasy gaming, saw a sudden spurt in usage in the last few weeks. Some as much as 30-40 percent higher than usual. Gaming, along with online education, is seen as the silver linings in the coronavirus cloud. With people staying at home practicing social distancing, they are consuming these online services more than ever.

But where is it going? And how will the COVID-19 pandemic affect it? Does that mean these online games generate massive revenues and profits overnight purely due to this pandemic? Find out all the answers in this episode of Business Insight.

