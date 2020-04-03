Business Insight | The battle against COVID-19: The story so far

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic is the greatest challenge the world is dealing with right now. Countries across the globe are doing all they can to contain the spread and to treat those who have been infected.

India has been lauded for early initiatives of banning international flights and then announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the largest such exercise in the world.

In this edition of Business Insight, we list down the steps taken by the government and financial institutions so far to minimise the impact of COVID-19.