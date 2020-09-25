172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|business-insight-tata-group-and-jubilant-foodworks-eye-coffee-day-vending-machine-business-5885701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Tata Group and Jubilant FoodWorks eye Coffee Day's vending machine business

The Coffee Day Group's overall business took a hit after the sudden demise of founder V G Siddhartha in July last year.

Moneycontrol News

Tata Group and Jubilant FoodWorks are reportedly eyeing Coffee Day Enterprises' (CDEL) beverage vending machine business. Reports suggest Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone are also interested in the vertical.

The Coffee Day Group's overall business took a hit after the sudden demise of founder V G Siddhartha in July last year. It has been selling assets to repay lenders and next is the vending machine business.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings you the details.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #business insight #Cafe Coffee Day #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.