Business Insight | Tata Group and Jubilant FoodWorks eye Coffee Day's vending machine business

Tata Group and Jubilant FoodWorks are reportedly eyeing Coffee Day Enterprises' (CDEL) beverage vending machine business. Reports suggest Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone are also interested in the vertical.

The Coffee Day Group's overall business took a hit after the sudden demise of founder V G Siddhartha in July last year. It has been selling assets to repay lenders and next is the vending machine business.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings you the details.