Business Insight | Is Oyo another WeWork?

For most startups and large companies, life and business came to a grinding halt over the past few weeks as novel coronavirus led to a lockdown. For Oyo Hotels and Homes, things went from bad to worse. While most companies are starting layoffs now, Oyo laid off between 3,000-5,000 people from December 2019 onwards.

SoftBank-backed Oyo, valued at $10 billion, has begun to resemble SoftBank’s most controversial bet on co-working space WeWork. So is SoftBank staring at another troubled startup after WeWork and what has triggered the layoffs?

