you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Is Oyo another WeWork?

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out whether Oyo will become another WeWork for SoftBank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For most startups and large companies, life and business came to a grinding halt over the past few weeks as novel coronavirus led to a lockdown. For Oyo Hotels and Homes, things went from bad to worse. While most companies are starting layoffs now, Oyo laid off between 3,000-5,000 people from December 2019 onwards.

SoftBank-backed Oyo, valued at $10 billion, has begun to resemble SoftBank’s most controversial bet on co-working space WeWork. So is SoftBank staring at another troubled startup after WeWork and what has triggered the layoffs?

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out whether Oyo will become another WeWork for SoftBank.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Oyo #SoftBank #startups #video

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

