App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | How government’s extra Rs 4.2 trillion borrowing will affect you?

Economists say the shortfall in tax revenues this year for the government will be almost 1 percent of GDP, due to weak economic activity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government, on May 9, said it will borrow an extra Rs 4.2 lakh crore this fiscal. Initially, its gross borrowing target was Rs 7.8 lakh crore. That has now been increased to Rs 12 lakh crore. Economists say the shortfall in tax revenue in FY21 for the government will be almost a percent of the GDP due to weak economic activity. In this edition of Business Insight, find out why is the government borrowing Rs 4.2 lakh crore more and what are the implications of higher government borrowing.





Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #business insight #Economy #fiscal deficit #India #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs amid coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai adds 791 new cases of coronavirus; 20 more die

Mumbai adds 791 new cases of coronavirus; 20 more die

Liquidity a big challenge, expect economic recovery to take 2-3 quarters: Ajay Piramal

Liquidity a big challenge, expect economic recovery to take 2-3 quarters: Ajay Piramal

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.