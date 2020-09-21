172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|business-insight-google-and-paytm-get-into-a-war-of-words-over-cashback-policies-5866321.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 10:26 PM IST

Business Insight | Google and Paytm get into a war of words over cashback policies

Paytm, in a blogpost on September 20, hinted at an unfair takedown of the app while Google Pay app and Tez Shots campaign continues to run

Moneycontrol News

Google recently removed the Paytm app from Play Store, saying that the app breached its policies on gambling. The app was reinstated back late in the evening after Paytm ‘temporarily’ removed the cashback component to meet Play Store requirements.

In a blogpost on September 20, Paytm hinted at an unfair takedown of the app while Google Pay app and Tez Shots campaigns continued to run. In a reply, Google issued a statement clarifying that Google Pay cashback and stickers do not violate its policies. 

What is at the core of this conflict and how Tez Shots is different from Paytm Cricket League? 

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out in this edition of Business Insight.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:06 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

