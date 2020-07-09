Business Insight | e-retailers asked to display 'Country of Origin' by August 1

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the concerns raised by e-retailers on the compliance and legal changes sought by the government.
The government has asked e-commerce platforms to display the country of origin of newly listed products by August 1, The Economic Times reported.
The India-China border dispute in Ladakh has fuelled anti-China sentiments, leading to the government pushing for the use of local products.In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the concerns raised by e-retailers on the compliance and legal changes sought by the government.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:28 pm