Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | e-retailers asked to display 'Country of Origin' by August 1

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are the concerns raised by e-retailers on the compliance and legal changes sought by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has asked e-commerce platforms to display the country of origin of newly listed products by August 1, The Economic Times reported.

The India-China border dispute in Ladakh has fuelled anti-China sentiments, leading to the government pushing for the use of local products.

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Business #business insight #India #video

