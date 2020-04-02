Business Insight | Decoding the reasons behind the fall in March GST collections

In this episode of Business Insight, we explain the reasons behind the fall in March GST collections, and how the government plans to help businesses to overcome pressure in these uncertain times.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March stood at Rs 97,597 crore, lower than over Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in February. This is the first time in four months that the GST collection has fallen below the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark.
The collections are likely to dip further in the coming weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In this episode of Business Insight, let's understand what led to the fall in GST collection and what the GST collection numbers indicate?
