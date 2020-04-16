Business Insight | Chronicling the slide of Jet Airways

Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17 last year and was admitted to NCLT in June, 2019. More than 16,000 employees were left jobless, including 1,600 pilots.

But till now, despite extensions, the airline hasn't got a single bid. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal is being investigated for money laundering

Moneycontrol breaks down the story of Jet Airways.