you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Chronicling the slide of Jet Airways

Once the country's largest airline, 15 entities have shown interest in Jet but no one has submitted a financial bid until now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17 last year and was admitted to NCLT in June, 2019. More than 16,000 employees were left jobless, including 1,600 pilots.

But till now, despite extensions, the airline hasn't got a single bid. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal is being investigated for money laundering

Also Read | Jet Airways shutdown: What happened to its 123 planes?

Close

Moneycontrol breaks down the story of Jet Airways.

Also Read: How Jet Airways, that brought 'joy to flying', got grounded on April 17, 2019

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Companies #Jet Airways #video

