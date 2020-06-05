App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | All you need to know about Mubadala, Jio's latest investor

Mubadala will pump in Rs 9,093 crore for a 1.85 percent stake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio's fundraising spree continues with Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company  becoming the sixth investor to invest in Jio Platforms.

Mubadala will pump in Rs 9,093 crore for a 1.85 percent stake.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio Platforms, successfully closed its rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore earlier this week.

Watch this episode of Business Insight to know about Jio's latest investor.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #business insight #jio plaforms #jio-facebook deal #Jio-Mobadala deal #Moneycontrol Videos #reliance jio #RIL digital unit #videos

Get Back! Abbey Road Studios reopen after COVID-19 hiatus

WeWork India gets $100-million funding boost from parent company

Coronavirus impact: British luxury carmaker Bentley to cut quarter of its workforce

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

