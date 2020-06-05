Business Insight | All you need to know about Mubadala, Jio's latest investor

Reliance Jio's fundraising spree continues with Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company becoming the sixth investor to invest in Jio Platforms.

Mubadala will pump in Rs 9,093 crore for a 1.85 percent stake.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio Platforms, successfully closed its rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore earlier this week.

