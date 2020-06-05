Business Insight | All you need to know about Mubadala, Jio's latest investor

Mubadala will pump in Rs 9,093 crore for a 1.85 percent stake.
Reliance Jio's fundraising spree continues with Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company becoming the sixth investor to invest in Jio Platforms.
Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio Platforms, successfully closed its rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore earlier this week.
Watch this episode of Business Insight to know about Jio's latest investor.
(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 05:59 pm