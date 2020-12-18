Business Insight | After Burger King, KFC & Pizza Hut Operator May Bring An IPO In 2021

Moneycontrol News December 18, 2020 / 07:29 PM IST

More QSR chains wish to ride the Burger King success with the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants now looking to tap the investor’s appetite with an IPO in 2021. Moneycontrol Exclusive report indicates Sapphire Foods India may file DRHP with SEBI in Q1FY22. Here’s all you need to know.