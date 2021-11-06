business Built to Last | What it takes to create enduring brands Storyboard18's special series featuring guest host Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard, helps us decode new realities and the power of Brand in building lasting and legendary companies. In the first episode, Rajamannar chats with e-commerce startup Meesho’s Founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey, who shares how he is building one of the most exciting, fast-growing companies and brands in India.