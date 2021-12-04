business Build To Last | Purpose Will Be A Big Force For Business In Future: TCS CMO Storyboard18's special series Build To Last hosted by Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard, helps us decode new realities and the power of Brand in building enduring Indian companies. In this episode, Rajamannar chats with legendary Indian brand TCS' chief marketing officer Rajashree R. In March 2021, the legacy brand that’s part of the Tata Group unveiled a new brand statement ‘Building on Belief’ to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth. TCS has been ranked by Brand Finance among the top 3 IT services brands in the world, and as the fastest growing brand in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020). In January, a report by Brand Finance estimated that TCS’ brand value grew by $1.4 billion in 2020, on an annual basis; the highest growth in IT services. Tune in to find out how an iconic Indian company like TCS navigates waves of disruption and tumultuous change over decades to build an enduring brand.