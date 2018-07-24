Bugged by bed bugs: Air India passengers complain of being covered in bite marks

Several Air India passengers flying out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport have complained of being bitten by bed bugs while in flight.



@airindiain @sureshpprabhu @narendramodi_in Suresh Prabhuji - just arrived from New York on Air India 144 business class with family . All our seats infested with bed bugs . Sir , have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business pic.twitter.com/m2GnfOpTO3

— Pravin Tonsekar (@pat_tons) July 17, 2018

In a tweet by Pravin Toneskar, multiple bedbugs can be seen on the business class seats of the plane, which was en route to Mumbai – a nearly 17-hour flight.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Toneskar said the seats were ‘infested’ and they had to downgrade to economy just to escape the bugs. The economy seats were allegedly damaged and most facilities were inoperable.

Air India reached out to Toneskar, after he lodged an official complaint, and offered an apology, assuring him that corrective measures would be taken.



We are sorry to hear this, Mr. Pravin. Sharing the details with our maintenance team for corrective measures in this regard. — Air India (@airindiain) July 17, 2018





@airindiain my wife and three kids flex business class AI 144 from Newark to mumbai; now they have bed bug bites all over their body; is this is what we paid $10,000 for???

— Rohan (@roscrow) July 19, 2018

Two days following this incident, another passenger Rohan, who was on the same flight, tweeted that his family was covered in bites and that he had paid about $10,000 for business class seats.

Other flyers, on a different Air India plane headed to Mumbai, suffered the same plight but an eight-month-old baby was in an especially bad shape.

The airline grounded both planes following the growing number of similar complaints and said fumigation was underway.

A Port Authority spokeswoman said they had not received any complaints of bed bugs in any other area of the airport.