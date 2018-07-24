App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bugged by bed bugs: Air India passengers complain of being covered in bite marks

Multiple flyers on a Newark-Mumbai flight complained and shared pictures of their ordeal on social media

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several Air India passengers flying out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport have complained of being bitten by bed bugs while in flight.

In a tweet by Pravin Toneskar, multiple bedbugs can be seen on the business class seats of the plane, which was en route to Mumbai – a nearly 17-hour flight.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Toneskar said the seats were ‘infested’ and they had to downgrade to economy just to escape the bugs. The economy seats were allegedly damaged and most facilities were inoperable.

Air India reached out to Toneskar, after he lodged an official complaint, and offered an apology, assuring him that corrective measures would be taken.

Two days following this incident, another passenger Rohan, who was on the same flight, tweeted that his family was covered in bites and that he had paid about $10,000 for business class seats.

Other flyers, on a different Air India plane headed to Mumbai, suffered the same plight but an eight-month-old baby was in an especially bad shape.

The airline grounded both planes following the growing number of similar complaints and said fumigation was underway.

A Port Authority spokeswoman said they had not received any complaints of bed bugs in any other area of the airport.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 12:49 pm

