 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Budget 2023: Tweak tax slabs at bottom end for more disposable income, says Marico's Saugata Gupta

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Putting money in hands of consumers through subsidies is a short-term approach, and according to Saugata Gupta, Government should invest more in infrastructure, product-linked incentive schemes and rural employment programme

The worst of inflation is behind us, but consumers certainly need more money in their hands to drive FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) demand, believes Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico Limited.

“We have been seeing soft consumption trends in rural markets and mass categories because of the inflation triggered by Ukraine-Russia war. Whenever there is high food inflation, consumers titrate or downtrade in FMCG,” Gupta said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Watch: Budget 2023: How Can Budget Spur Consumer Spending?

‘Downtrading’ is a consumer behaviour when buyers either moved to lower unit packs or switch to cheaper regional alternatives. This has been one of the major reasons behind low single-digit volume growth witnessed by FMCG companies in 2022.