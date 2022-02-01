Budget 2022: A mixed bag for startups

Themes around technology, digital and startups found prominent mention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on February 1, in what was also the shortest budget speech in her tenure so far. From agriculture to financial inclusion to space and defence - the government wants to create multiple ecosystems powered by technology and innovation.

While the Budget underlined the government's commitment to the digital economy and infrastructure, people in the startup ecosystem felt it was a mixed bag as it fell short of delivering on crucial reforms around foreign direct listing, taxation, and ESOPs (employee stock options).

One of the big asks from the startup ecosystem and foreign investors, in particular, was for the government to allow them to directly list abroad, opening up a new and deeper pool of capital. The current rules allow an Indian company to list abroad only after it has been listed in India, that too via depository receipts. Investors say the lack of clarity for close to two years is causing uncertainty in the boards of startups in terms of exploring listing options.

In terms of parity of taxation between listed and unlisted securities, the surcharge on the sale of unlisted stocks has been brought down from 37% to 15%, but Indian investors will still have to cough up 23.92% compared to foreign investors who pay only 10%.

"Tax parity between listed and unlisted securities has been a long-standing ask of the startup ecosystem. With Budget 2022, the government has partially acceded to this request. I’m seeing this as a step forward towards tax parity, which will finally remove tax as a factor in domestic capital allocation to startups," said Siddarth Pai, founding partner at 3one4 Capital. This will apply to founders, ESOP holders and domestic investors.

Startups issue ESOPs heavily as a tool to attract and retain talent. It has become all the more significant in the current context, amid the unprecedented war for talent. Startups wanted the government to tweak the tax structure on ESOPs, so they can be taxed once. It is now taxed twice - during the time of exercise and time of sale. This also did not come through.

Startups incorporated between April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2023 can qualify as eligible startups that are entitled to income tax benefits. While the government has extended the tax exemption of three out of 10 years to one more year, this is unlikely to have a major impact as very few startups have managed to take advantage of this. In this context, startups expected reforms in the inter-ministerial framework, which certifies startups eligible for income tax benefits. Out of 62,000 DPIIT registered straps in India, only 450 are IMB certified.

Taxing digital assets and crypto is being viewed positively as it gives legitimacy and will prevent Web3 companies from moving out of India.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital also welcomed the formation of an expert committee to study the complex inter-ministerial and regulatory issues around the PE and VC industry. He also said the thematic fund of funds with 20% government capital will increase capital availability in sunrise sectors such as Climate action, deep tech, and agriculture.