Budget 2021 | Rs 35,000 crore allotment for COVID-19 vaccination brings cheers to vaccine makers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines. The quantum of outlay for COVID-19 vaccines not just brought cheer but surprised many health experts.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for Covid-19 vaccine in budget estimates 2021-22. I am committed to providing further funds if required," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said that two or more COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon.

The Rs 35,000 crore outlay for COVID-19 vaccination lays down a roadmap of the central government to vaccinate more than 50-60 cr population of India in FY 2021-22, said Hitesh Sharma, Tax Partner and Life Sciences leaders, EY India

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) called the spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine by countries the best bang for their buck.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy. Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunization especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic," Poonawalla added.

SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is now widely deployed to vaccinate healthcare workers in India, and the company is also expected to roll out the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in India in the next few months. The government decision to expand the pneumococcal vaccine rollout from 5 states at present, to across the country, using the Made in India product is also expected to benefit SII.

Bharat Biotech, which's also distributing its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in India also welcomed the FM announcement.

“It’s a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement, providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22," said.

Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

"The Finance Minister commitment providing more funds in order to contain the Coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a covid-19 disease-free Bharat," Ella said.