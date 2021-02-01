Budget 2021: Revocation of anti-dumping duties on stainless steel imports an 'unintentional gift' for China, says industry

Coming down hard on the Union Budget proposal to waive anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports from China and Indonesia, the industry body representing stainless steel makers has said the measure defeats the government's pet theme of ‘Make in India.’

"By way of announcing a temporary suspension of Countervailing Duty, the government has enabled irrational imports of stainless-steel finished products from China and Indonesia," Indian Stainless Steel Development Association said in a statement on February 1.

The Budget exempted duties on products like bars and rods of alloy steel, high-speed steel and several cold-rolled stainless steel flat products. While some of the anti-dumping duties have been revoked from February 2 to September this year, others will last till October.

The Association questioned the move, when investigations by Directorate General of Trade Remedies have proved the damage this can cause. The Directorate General helps in devising an 'effective trade defence mechanism' to protect domestic industry.

"Suspension of duties will undermine domestic manufacturing and open the floodgates for cheap imports of stainless-steel imports in total stainless consumption, thus damaging the ‘Make in India’ movement and severely impact the employment generation in the country," the Association said.

Its President KK Pahuja called it "a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies" that will hit the domestic stainless-steel industry very badly.

"For Chinese companies in Indonesia, this translates into heavy flooding of Indian markets with duty-free imports under ASEAN FTA. Imports from Indonesia skyrocketed from just 8,601 MT in 17-18 to 76,102 MT in 2018-19 and 280,575 MT in 19-20," he said.

"The government’s geopolitical stand on banning Chinese apps on one hand and easing bulk trade on the other to favour Chinese producers, where unfair trade practices have been proved, runs contrary to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and $5 trillion economy dream," Pahuja added.

He said the move will force domestic manufacturers to turn into traders.

The statement added that while stainless steel constitutes only three percent of the total steel requirement in the country, it comprised over 35 percent of MSME suppliers, "who will be hit adversely by this decision."