Budget 2021: Govt may announce national bank for infra financing

To access low cost funds for big infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce a national bank in Budget 2021 on February 1. The proposed bank may be incorporated by enacting a special law from parliament, three different sources confirmed the development.

According to sources, the ministry of finance has prepared a draft of the bill called - the National Bank for Financing infrastructure and Development Bill, 2020. The proposed bank may have an authorised capital of one lakh crore rupee and twenty thousand crore rupees as an initial paid-up capital.

To meet the adequate capital, the bank will be financed through a tax-free fund, and there will be higher borrowing limits and lower capital adequacy requirements compared to NBFCs. A direct access to the line of credit from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also be provided. Suitable changes in the RBI Act and the banking regulation act may be proposed.

The government may make it mandatory for Provident Fund, Pension and Insurance Funds to put a certain amount in the proposed bank. This bank will replace the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (llFCL) with higher power and autonomy.

The national bank will provide easier and long term financing to the big infrastructure project. The bank will also facilitate infra project restructuring, financial closure of the project. Apart from these activities, the bank will also engage in monetisation of the project and regular monitoring for timely completion.

The main purpose of the bank is to finance the project of National Infrastructure Pipeline. The government has planned a total infrastructure investment of Rs 11.1 lakh crore in the next five years.