English
Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies

Right now, it is 48 percent more expensive to do this in India, than in Ireland

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech on February 1 proposed a tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies, a move that may finally see India getting its first player in this aviation segment.

Till now, the Indian aviation industry has been dominated by lessors from Ireland and Hong Kong.

"I think it is an excellent move, and will perfectly complement the efforts of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in getting GIFT City off the ground. Already there is no stamp duty (waived by Gujarat govt) so this is a very welcome move," said Nitin Sarin, Managing Partner of Sarin & Co, which specialises in aviation law.

Currently, it's 48 percent more expensive to do this from India than from Ireland.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #aviation #Business #Companies #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:57 pm

