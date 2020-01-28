Budget 2020 | State-run insurers seek Rs 12,000cr ahead of merger

Three government-owned general insurance firms — National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company — are seeking Rs 12,000-crore in capital infusion in FY20 to fast track their much-delayed merger, Business Standard reported.

Last week, the boards of the three public sector companies gave a formal nod for their merger, thus fast-tracking the merger process.

The financials of the three insurers are bleak, necessitating fund infusion if the merged entity is to be listed.

“Several months ago, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) had recommended the fund infusion of Rs 12,000 crore. We hope it will come soon. The final call will be taken at the highest level,” the article quotes a senior official at one of the insurance companies as saying. The official added that the same needs to be approved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, an official at another insurer said the whole merger exercise would prove futile if they don’t receive funds. “The board approval is an indication that the government is taking the merger seriously. It is possible that the government would infuse the funds even before the three PSUs are merged.”