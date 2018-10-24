Budget 2019 | What students want -- better education infra, more jobs

Data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) showed that the unemployment rate in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18. This was the highest in 45 years as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey.

Further, the data also showed that 7.8 percent of employable urban youth and 5.3 percent of employable rural youth were jobless. Employment is a cause of concern, not just for uneducated masses but also those passing out of reputed colleges with high scores.

Poorvi Goswami, a 20-year old second year History (Honours) student at one of the top colleges for arts in Kolkata says that opportunities are limited in the city. “I can only take up a teaching job post my graduation and it is a fact that the pay is not good. If the government can take initiatives to boost entrepreneurship opportunities, it will be beneficial,” she added.

Startup India that was touted as one of the main boosts to the entrepreneurship spirit in the country has only seen partial success. Various surveys have shown that a several startups feel that inefficient bureaucracy and lack of tax benefits have been a dampener.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had increased the allocation for the education sector by 12.2 percent to Rs 93,847.64 crore in the Interim Budget 2019-20 presented in February 2019. According to the expenditure budget documents, department of school education and literacy has been allocated Rs 56,386.63 crore while the department of higher education has been given Rs 37,461.01 crore.

Students are of the view that lowering the rate of corporate taxes should be a top priority. The tax rate ranges from 25-30 percent depending on the size of the company.

Abhishek Vasudevan, a 19-year old first year student of BMS (bachelors of management studies) in Chennai said that he is planning to set up an e-commerce portal on used shoes.

“Ease of doing business should be the main focus of the government. This will benefit aspiring businessmen like me since I will be starting from scratch,” he added. Further, Vasudevan said that the government should also promote incubation centres across institutes.