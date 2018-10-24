Budget 2019 | What students want -- better education infra, more jobs

Vineeta Basu will complete her BBA in a college in suburban Mumbai next year. While she is applying for an MBA and hopes to get into any of the ABC (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta) of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), she has decided that she won’t join any other IIM.
“Some of the newer IIMs are ready to accept students even with a lower percentile in the CAT examination. However, I will not accept it because some of them don’t have a proper campus. How will they even be get good companies for placements,” complains Basu.
About 40 million students are enrolled across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in India. The success of a student’s education qualification is dependent on the job that they get post the degree. Students are well aware that the education degree is no longer sufficient to get the dream job and are pinning hopes on the government to incentivise private companies through lower taxes so that they are able to expand operations and hire more people.Students like Basu are hoping that the Union Budget 2019 will help her address the woes of inadequate infrastructure in the country’s higher education system. The budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 and will provide a roadmap for the government’s annual spending plan on various sectors including education.
Data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) showed that the unemployment rate in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18. This was the highest in 45 years as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey.
Further, the data also showed that 7.8 percent of employable urban youth and 5.3 percent of employable rural youth were jobless. Employment is a cause of concern, not just for uneducated masses but also those passing out of reputed colleges with high scores.Poorvi Goswami, a 20-year old second year History (Honours) student at one of the top colleges for arts in Kolkata says that opportunities are limited in the city. “I can only take up a teaching job post my graduation and it is a fact that the pay is not good. If the government can take initiatives to boost entrepreneurship opportunities, it will be beneficial,” she added.
Startup India that was touted as one of the main boosts to the entrepreneurship spirit in the country has only seen partial success. Various surveys have shown that a several startups feel that inefficient bureaucracy and lack of tax benefits have been a dampener.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had increased the allocation for the education sector by 12.2 percent to Rs 93,847.64 crore in the Interim Budget 2019-20 presented in February 2019. According to the expenditure budget documents, department of school education and literacy has been allocated Rs 56,386.63 crore while the department of higher education has been given Rs 37,461.01 crore.Students are of the view that lowering the rate of corporate taxes should be a top priority. The tax rate ranges from 25-30 percent depending on the size of the company.
Abhishek Vasudevan, a 19-year old first year student of BMS (bachelors of management studies) in Chennai said that he is planning to set up an e-commerce portal on used shoes.
“Ease of doing business should be the main focus of the government. This will benefit aspiring businessmen like me since I will be starting from scratch,” he added. Further, Vasudevan said that the government should also promote incubation centres across institutes.
On an overall basis, students are expecting a 25-30 percent increase for the outlay in the education sector. Further, there is a demand to improve the college infrastructure across the country. Case in point: several of the new campuses of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are operating from temporary campuses.Vaibhavi Desai, a second-year B.Com student at Ruparel College in Mumbai, wants an end to caste-based reservations in the country. “Seats for students should be reserved based on the economic status and not on caste-basis,” she added. Almost 50-52 percent seats in colleges are reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes.
Desai also has a backup, in case she doesn’t get through the company secretary (CS) programme after her course. She will then pursue an MBA, even though Desai knows that placements have been a concern in the top business schools.While the top three to five business schools across the country have seen an 85-90 percent placement record, in the smaller B-Schools only 60-65 percent students get placed.
“If large conglomerates are allowed new business units, on a standalone basis or with foreign partners, they will be able to provide several thousand new jobs,” says Aditya G, a science student. He is barely 21 years old but has already set up a food blog of his own.
While he quips that he really doesn’t a need a job, Aditya goes quiet when he is questioned about the viability of his business. This may be a passion but does his website have the potential to give Aditya a steady source of income as a regular job. Aditya doesn’t have an answer yet, but maybe the Budget will offer some help.