Budget 2019: Super-rich tax may impact 1,000 head honchos

The surcharge on income-tax (IT) for the super-rich proposed during the Budget is likely to impact 1,000 executives in corporate India.

According to a report in Business Standard, top executives affected by this move are Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani, L&T Chairman AM Naik, Sun TV Chairman Kalanithi Maran and JSW Steel's Sajjan Jindal.



The I-T rate on those with an annual income between Rs 2 and 5 crore is now 39 percent, while individuals earning above Rs 5 crore are now charged 42.74 percent.

The report cited data from digital corporate database Capitaline.

Over 588 executives in listed companies earned between Rs 2 and 5 crore in FY18, while 366 have an annual income of over Rs 5 crore, the research indicated.