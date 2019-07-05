App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Easing FDI norms in aviation likely to help sell Air India

If raised, the higher FDI limit will help get suitors for Air India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Air India divestment has found a special mention in the maiden Union Budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While initially saying that foreign direct investment in aviation may be relaxed further, the FM later talked about re-initiating the divestment process of the national carrier.

“I propose to further consolidate, the gains in order to make India more attractive FDI destination. The government will examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in aviation, media, AVGC (Animation, Visual effects, Gaming and Comics) and insurance sector in consultation with stakeholders,” she said.

Right now, there is a 49 percent cap on FDI in aviation.

Surely, the two are interlinked.

If raised, the higher FDI limit will help get suitors for Air India. The earlier attempt to sell the airline ended in a dismal failure, with not even one bid coming in.

"I think it is a step in the right direction, but it needs more clarity. A 76 percent FDI, for instance, will want the foreign investor to have equivalent control as well on the entity they invest in," said Ajay Awtaney, editor of Indian aviation website, http://livefromalounge.com.

"In the case of Air India, the Substantial Ownership and Effective Control clause will need to be clarified when the airline is put up on sale again," added Awtaney.

The clause prevents foreign investors from taking operational control of an Indian airline.

Sitharaman later in her speech followed up on the initial comment, by saying that the Government would re-initiate process to divest its stake in Air India. Sources told Moneycontrol that the government might float the divestment proposal by the end of July.

That success of this will be crucial to meet the overall divestment target, which itself has been increased from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:58 pm

