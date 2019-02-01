Budget 2019: Centre sets record Rs 1.58 lakh crore capex for Indian Railways

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister who introduced the Union Budget 2019, has increased the overall capital expenditure programme of Indian Railways to a record 1,58,658 crore for FY20. Indian Railways capex programme stood at Rs 1.48 lakh crore previous year.

The government proposed capital support of Rs 64,587 crore in 2019-20 for Indian Railways, a jump of 22 percent from Rs 53,060 crore in FY19.

Indian Railways has emerged as the largest spender in last five years as part of government thrust on infrastructure spending, even as the private capex remained subdued.

Indian Railways is investing on capacity expansion, maintenance of tracks, increasing speed of trains, producing coaches, redevelopment of railway stations, raising safety standards, among others.

The higher capital expenditure is considered to be positive for infrastructure, construction, steel, and wagon makers.

The government also set an ambitious target for Indian Railways to lower operating ratio to 95 percent by FY20.

The Operating Ratio stood at 98.4 percent in 2017-18, expected to reduce to 96.2 percent in 2018-19.

The operating ratio is key metric to measure railways operational and financial efficiency, as it indicates how much railway spends on each rupee it earns.

An operating ratio of 98.4 percent means that railways is spending 98.4 paisa to earn every one rupee, leaving not enough money to spend on network expansion and safety.

Goyal, who is also the Railway Minister said all unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network of railways have been completely eliminated.

He said that VandeBharatExpress, an indigenously developed semi high speed will give Indian passengers world class experience.

"This major leap in wholly developed technology by our engineers will give an impetus to the Make in India programme and create jobs," Goyal added.