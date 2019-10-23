BSNL, MTNL to be merged, assets worth Rs 38,000 crore to be monetised

GST of Rs 4,000 crore on spectrum will also be adjusted by the government from budgetary provisions.
The Union Cabinet on October 23 announced that telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) will be merged.
However, the merger will not take place immediately since MTNL is a listed company and the process would require some time. Till then, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while making the announcement.
Cabinet briefing LIVE: Government approves in-principle merger for BSNL and MTNL says Ravi Shankar Prasad
The revival package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds, monetising Rs 38,000 crore worth of assets in the next four years and an attractive voluntary retirement scheme, Prasad said.
Also read | Cabinet approves VRS package for BSNL, MTNL employees: Ravi Shankar Prasad
He added that the sovereign bond would be serviced by BSNL and MTNL. Also, 4G spectrum would be allocated to the telcos appreciatively at 2016 prices.
GST of Rs 4,000 crore on the spectrum will also be adjusted by the government from budgetary provisions.Also read | Cabinet briefing key takeaways: MTNL to be merged with BSNL, opens fuel retailing biz to non-oil cos
Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government hopes that on implementation of all these measures, in the next two years the state telco would become EBITDA positive.Earlier this month, the finance ministry had recommended closing the struggling telcos.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .