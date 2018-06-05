BSH Home Appliances starts maiden refrigerator manufacturing facility in India

German home appliances brand BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH Home Appliances) has started its first refrigerator factory in the country, in Chennai.

The 44-acre facility is expected to create 500 jobs by 2027.

The company said that as a part of its expansion drive, BSH will be investing 100 million euros over the next 4-5 years to build its brands, technology centre and for setting up its refrigerator factory.

"In line with our 'Make in India' commitment, we will continue to extensively invest in the country and build innovative India specific products," said Michael Schöllhorn, Member of the Board of Management (Chief Operating Officer), BSH Home Appliance Group.

The 13-billion-euro company is headquartered in Munich.

By 2021, the new facility will manufacture approximately 41,000 units for domestic consumption as well as export to other emerging markets. By 2028, the company aims to manufacture over 400,000 units at the facility.

Gunjan Srivastava, MD and CEO, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing, said that the company's products have resonated well with Indian customers, especially the cooling, dish care and laundry categories, which have witnessed significant growth over a short period of time.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the global consumer durables major now wants to manufacture products suitable for the Indian market.

BSH has a presence across different customer segments through its brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, which was recently brought to India. Bosch operates in the mass market segment, Siemens operates in a level above Bosch, while Gaggenau targets the super-premium segment.