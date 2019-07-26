Brokers hit as NSE arm blocks trading by IL&FS Securities: Report

NSE Clearing Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has blocked IL&FS Securities as a member with effect from July 25 after the company failed to make payments on dues worth crores, reports Business Line.

Brokers using the company's trading terminals took an immediate hit as they were allowed to conclude on-going transactions, but could not initiate fresh transactions.

Vijay Bhushan, President, Association of National Exchanges Members of India, told the paper, “There are 21 broker members who have complained to us against IL&FS Securities for blocking their funds and for not being issued no-objection certificates (NOC) to shift their businesses elsewhere.”

IL&FS Securities has held back the NOC as once issued it would have to settle the brokers’ accounts by returning collateral money, the report said, adding as many as 50 small and mid-sized brokers are stuck with IL&FS.

Weary clients are pulling out their deposits, which served as collateral and the NCC pushing for repayment, the company’s positions seems dire, the report said.

The Rs 380 crore fraud by Allied Financials has now come back to haunt the company. Allied Financials, through IL&FS Securities, used client collateral for its own trades. This money was lost and dues piled up. The company’s other deposits with IL&FS Securities were disallowed as means for repayment by NCC as it awaits the court decision on the matter.

Kunal Sanghvi, CFO, Metropolitan Stock Exchange, told the paper that one solution could be interoperability between clearing corporations (CCs). At present, there is no system to differentiate broker assets and client collateral.