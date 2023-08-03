Record profits but heightened competition: Brokerages retain ratings on IndiGo amid challenges

Industry experts predict that the aviation sector will become more competitive in the wake of recent developments.

Although IndiGo's parent company, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, has reported a significant increase in profits for the June quarter, various brokerages have chosen to maintain their currfent ratings and target price for the company due to anticipated increased competition.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has maintained its neutral rating on the stock and slightly increased its target price to Rs 2630.

According to JM Financial, they have maintained a hold rating and anticipate a target price of Rs 2270 per share. This represents a 12% decrease from their previous target price.

According to Bloomberg, IndiGo currently has 20 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. Nuvama has decided to maintain their buy rating on the stock.

Industry experts predict that the aviation sector will become more competitive in the wake of recent developments. SpiceJet has received a financial boost of Rs 500 crore from its promoters, while Go First has been granted conditional approval to resume operations after being grounded. Furthermore, Jet Airways has received the necessary Indian air operator permit from DGCA. All of these factors are contributing to the increased competition in the industry.

However, it's worth noting that Rakesh Gangwal's impending stake sale is likely to continue exerting pressure on the stock's performance, analysts added.

IndiGo is actively pursuing an expansion of its international footprint by forming strategic partnerships, such as the codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, and enhancing loyalty programs. The company's robust order book positions it favourably to further expand its network within the domestic market.

However, analysts highlight that IndiGo's few aircraft, around 40 are already grounded due to engine failures, as Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has recalled its engines for testing purposes. As a result, some of its planes will be grounded in phases. Last month, P&W decided to inspect around 1200 engines for certain defects.

"Despite the positive outlook and strong current demand in India's aviation industry, we still see several challenges to be addressed, making it not yet a perfect picture for IndiGo. We value the stock at 8x FY25E EV/EBITDAR to arrive at our TP of INR2,630. We reiterate our Neutral rating due to the above reasons", said Motilal Oswal in its latest note.

IndiGo reported its best-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,091 crore for the June quarter, driven by record airfares, strong demand, lower fuel prices, and favorable forex movements. This profit surpasses its cumulative annual profit since its inception 17 years ago. The company's revenue also saw a significant 30 percent year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 16,683 crore.

During the quarter, IndiGo served a record 26.2 million customers, including 300,000 passengers on a single day in May, marking a 30 percent YoY rise. The airline's market share for the quarter reached an impressive 61 percent, and it maintains a fleet of 316 aircraft. Yield or revenue earned per paying passenger flown per kilometer was at Rs 5.18 per km, 1.2 percent less than the year ago of 5.24 per km.

At 10am, the stock was trading at Rs 2472 a share on BSE, down 3.7 percent from its previous close.